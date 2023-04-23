Meghan Markle blasts claims she leaked confidential letter written to King Charles

file footage

Meghan Markle has sounded off on claims that she leaked the contents of an alleged letter she wrote to King Charles in 2021 after her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in which she expressed her concerns around racism in the royal family.



Earlier this week, a UK news outlet published some content of the said letter in which Meghan seems to have named the senior royal who allegedly raised concerns about the skin colour of her and Prince Harry’s son Archie.

The letter, unsurprisingly, led to chatter among royal enthusiasts that Meghan may have leaked it herself, however, the Duchess of Sussex has shut down speculations.

Responding to the publication of the letter itself and the ensuing frenzy, Meghan’s spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight: “The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago.”

The Sussex rep added: “Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous. We encourage tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating.”