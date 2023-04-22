When is Shaheen Afridi getting married? Shahid Afridi reveals

Former skipper Shahid Afridi has revealed the much-anticipated details of Shaheen Shah Afridi's wedding — who got married to his daughter Ansha Afridi earlier this year.

In a joint interview with a private channel, Shahid revealed that the star pacer's wedding festivities will begin in September this year.

In response to a question about Shahid's wedding, he said that he got married at a young age and has decided the same for Shaheen and Ansha.

"Should I tell them the month?" Shahid asked Shaheen before making the announcement.

Shaheen and Ansha tied the knot in early February in a minimal nikkah according to the Afridi tribal traditions.

Earlier this month, speaking to a local news channel, Shaheen said revealed that it was he who thought about marrying Ansha first.

“It was my marriage so obviously, it was me who thought about marrying her. Lala and my brother have been friends for a very long time, and our elders know each other too. So, my mother went ahead with the rishta (proposal) and the families agreed,” he said shyly.

Upon where the couple first met, Shaheen could not think of a particular moment since they’d known each other for a while. “There wasn’t a proper first meet-up as such. We used to go to each other’s houses. Whenever they’d come to our house so I’d see her around and then we met at our Nikah,” he said, adding that Ansha is a fan of Shaheen’s bowling but often asks him to bat as well on the ground.

“They say that you should always have a life partner that appreciates you and thank God I have that. She doesn’t get involved much but has always supported me,” he exclaimed.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi with his wife Ansha Afridi during Nikah ceremony on February 4, 2023. — Twitter/@SAfridiOfficial

