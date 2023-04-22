Kate Middleton teases her outfit for upcoming Coronation of King Charles

It looks like Kate Middleton will be opting for something blue for the upcoming Coronation of King Charles.

On the British talk show This Morning on April 21, co-host Alison Hammond said that while meeting the Princess of Wales during her and husband Prince William’s recent trip to Birmingham, via E! News.

She asked her straight up what she will be wearing for the May 6th, 2023, event.

“I said, ‘What are you wearing for the coronation?’” Hammon recalled on the show. “Cause I said to her, ‘I’m feeling like you’re gonna wear blue.’”

“She was like, ‘There is a hint of blue.’ So I was like, fantastic!” Hammond said.

After their chit-chat, the host shared a selfie of herself with Kate and William on Instagram April 20. “These two are Everything,” she captioned the pic. "@princeandprincessofwales Thanks for popping by in birmingham. Next time dinner at my place !”

The couple responded, “Always fun Alison, it’s always fun!” and included a red heart emoji.

The Princess of Wales has often worn the colour blue for big royal engagements. She famously wore a dark blue silk Issa wrap dress to a 2010 photo call with William on the day they announced their plans to marry.

More recently, Kate wore a royal blue Catherine Walker dress coat while attending an Easter Sunday church service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Along with her, William and their kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, all coordinated in blue outfits as well.