Meghan Markle not attending the Coronation to avoid ‘curtseying three times’

Buckingham Palace announced last week that the Duke of Sussex will attend his father’s coronation on May 6th, 2023, while Markle will stay in their California home with the kids.

Now, royal experts suggest that the Royal Family is not fazed by the absence of the Duchess of Sussex at the historic royal event.

“I think everyone’s delighted she’s not coming,” former BBC reporter Tom Bower told Page Six in an exclusive new interview.

“They made sure that she wasn’t going to come by making sure that she was told she’d have to curtsy three times, that she wouldn’t be in the spotlight, that she wouldn’t play any part in the whole thing and that if she came, they’d be put in row 54 in the back behind the column,” the Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors author joked.

After weeks of speculation, when the Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry would be attending the Coronation of King Charles, the way they phrased Meghan skipping the event raised eyebrows among the royal commentators.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th,” a palace spokesperson told multiple outlets on April 12th, 2023.

“The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

The ceremony also falls on the same day as Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.

Page Six exclusively reported that Markle felt it would be “inauthentic” for her to go to the coronation in light of the drama that has followed her and Harry’s royal exit in 2020.