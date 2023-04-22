Meghan Markle’s Coronation absence linked to letters about racist royal with King Charles?

Meghan Markle reportedly expressed her concerns to King Charles about the unconscious bias in the Royal Family through a letter, according to The Telegraph.

The news came just days after it was announced that Markle would skip Charles’ coronation on May 6th, 2023.

“Yes, there was correspondence, there were letters back and forth from the Duchess of Sussex to the king,” a source confirmed to Page Six.

“But she’s moved on, this was two years ago, it has nothing to do with her decision not to attend the coronation,” the source stressed.

Per The Telegraph, the monarch was the only one to contact the Duchess of Sussex after the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duchess is believed to have thanked the King for his words. Meghan clarified that she had never intended to specifically accuse the individual involved of being a racist, but was raising concerns about unconscious bias.

While the correspondence was said to be in warm in tone, it had not eased the tension between the two sides.

Christopher Andersen’s book, Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, did, in fact, name Charles as the one who questioned Archie’s skin tone, but this has never been proven.

After the Oprah interview, Charles was said to be surprised by the claims, while Harry’s brother, Prince William, blasted, “We are very much not a racist family.”

In 2021, the writers of Finding Freedom alleged the Sussexes had pondered naming the alleged racist royal on TV, but thought it would be too damaging.