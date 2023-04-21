Salman Khan's 'KKBKKJ' gets first review by Riteish Deshmukh after release

Fans are calling 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' a must watch movie

Salman Khan's action-packed film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan receives first reviews after releasing in theatres today.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh becomes the first one to review the film. According to him, it is a film filled with laughter and joy.

“It will make you laugh, get you emotional but most importantly be ready with your whistles- for this is a quintessential Bhaijaan Movie- Action Packed Family Drama…. #KKBKKJ @BeingSalmanKhan show all the way!! @VenkyMama in the climax is..@hegdepooja... comic timing …", wrote Riteish.

On the other hand, another social media user wrote: “1st half done - Engaging & entertaining... There is a tadka of Maine Pyar Kiya which is highly entertaining... Songs placement is also decent."

Meanwhile, one more fan reviewed Khan's film calling it a winner. The user says that KKBKKJ is a must watch movie.

Where the film is recieving positive reviews, trade analyst Joginder Tuteja was disappointed after watching the action packed film. According to his review, the film is a tie watchable movie.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star Salman Kha, Pooja Hedge, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill and many others, reports News18.