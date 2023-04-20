Kanye West goes in disguise to LA fashion show, dances to his own song

American rapper Kanye West went incognito at Fear Of God fashion show in Los Angeles on Wednesday night but couldn't resist revealing himself by getting up and dancing when one of his own songs played.



West, who recently returned to social media with his new thoughts about the Jewish people, went completely disguise as he wore a black hoodie with a matching face mask at the iconic Hollywood Bowl during a fashion show.

The 45-year-old controversial musician he got up and busted a move as his track Feel The Love with Kid Cudi for their group Kids See Ghost played.



West was seen fully enjoying the moment as he grooved to his famous tune during the show.

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband was not alone as he was joined by another person completely covered up as it is assumed to be his new 'wife' Bianca Censori, 28.

Ye's relationship with Aussie Bianca seems to be going well as the couple said 'I do' in January in a private, secret ceremony, and the singer was soon seen with a wedding band on his ring finger.



Although the two have yet to file for a marriage certificate to officially legalise their nuptials, Kanye has worn the ring to signify his 'commitment' to Bianca, according to TMZ.