Neymar, model girlfriend Bruna Biancardi excited to welcome first baby together

The 31-year-old soccer star and his model girlfriend Biancardi, 28, have revealed that they are expecting their first baby together.

The couple took to Instagram to share a series of photos that highlight Biancardi's bump in the joint post, captioning: "We dream about your life, plan for your arrival, and know that you are here to complete our love and make our days much happier."

The excited couple were all over the moon as they added: "You will arrive in a beautiful family, with your brother, grandparents, uncles, and aunties who already love you very much! Come soon son (or daughter), we are looking forward to you!." They also added some delightful emojis in the end.

It is the couple's first baby together, but Neymar is already a dad to son Davi Lucca, 12, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Carolina Dantas.



It is to mention here that Neymar and Biancardi began to date in early 2022 but split briefly in the summer. The two reconciled and have been going strong since.