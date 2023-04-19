Vikrant Massey Opens Up About Pay Disparity in Bollywood

Vikrant Massey speaks out on pay disparity in Bollywood: "My body of work doesn't get me paid like Deepika"

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey recently opened up about the disparity in pay between male and female actors in the industry. In a candid interview, Massey expressed his frustration with the fact that despite having an impressive "body of work," he does not get paid as much as his female co-star Deepika Padukone.

Massey, known for his versatile performances in films like "Chhapaak," "Cargo," and "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare," spoke out about the gender pay gap in Bollywood. He highlighted that despite delivering consistent performances and building a strong portfolio of work, he has noticed a significant pay disparity between male and female actors in the industry.

The talented actor expressed his disappointment, stating that even though he has put in the same amount of effort and dedication into his craft, he does not receive the same remuneration as his female counterparts. Massey emphasized that this issue is not just limited to him, but it's a prevalent problem in the entertainment industry, and it needs to be addressed urgently.

In contrast, Deepika Padukone, who is one of the leading actresses in Bollywood, has often been among the highest-paid actresses in the industry. Massey acknowledged Padukone's talent and hard work but questioned the discrepancy in pay between male and female actors, even when they have similar levels of experience and success.