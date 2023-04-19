Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's 'Pathaan x Tiger' theme song is out now

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are all set to collaborate in Aditya Chopra's two hero film next

Pathaan x Tiger featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan from blockbuster film Pathaan has been released.

Fans were already very excited to hear that Salman will be featuring in the film for a cameo in an action sequence with Shah Rukh. After watching Tiger's entry in the film, fans felt goosbumps. They are now waiting to see the two collaborate once again in Tiger 3.

The scene in Pathaan featuring the two superstars of India had a theme song played in the background. Yash Raj Films have officially released the theme song today.

While expressing their feeligs after watching the theme song, one of the fans wrote: “DAMM.. that Tiger's entry still gives me GOOSEBUMPS,” while another praised the scene and commented: “Best scene ever made in Indian cinema.” Another fan commneted: “THIS THEME IS MINDBLOWING."



Pathaan is a part YRF spy universe that gained gobal recognition and took the box office by a storm. It collected more than INR 1000 crore worldwide breaking records of films like KGF Chapter 2 and Aamir Khan's Dangal.

According to Pinkvilla reports, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are all set to star in Aditya Chopra next two-hero film which is tentatively named as Pathaan vs Tiger. The film will bring the two great actors of Bollywood together on silver screen after 1995's Karan Arjun.