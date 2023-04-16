Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello stun with their PDA-filled show at Coachella

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello left fans awe-struck with their PDA-filled stunt as they appear together at Coachella, two years after split.
The singers, who dated from 2019 before breaking up in 2021, spotted getting cozy at the the music festival, according to footage shared on social media.
In viral video on Twitter, Mendes, 24, and Cabello, 26, can e seen hugging and locking lips in the middle of a crowd during the first weekend of the music festival in Indio, California.
Cabello looked smashing in pants with a corset top while Mendes rocked a t-shirt and what looked like a bandana tied around his neck. The two did not look to be fully conscious of having a PDA moment, their apparent reunion may come as a surprise to fans.
