Alexa down? AWS investigating technical issues with signups

The image shows Amazon Echo Dot.— Unsplash

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud service division of Amazon.com, stated that it was examining a problem where individuals trying to access AWS signup were encountering error messages and reported Alexa not responding.

According to Downdetector.com, numerous users encountered problems with accessing Amazon Web Services on Sunday, with hundreds of users reporting issues.

Downdetector.com also reported that Amazon's voice assistant Alexa was down for thousands of users in the United States, with over 15,000 users reporting issues at the height of the disruption.

According to the website, users experienced difficulties accessing Amazon's mobile app. Downdetector collects outage data from multiple sources, including user-generated error reports on its platform.