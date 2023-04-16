Deadly mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama, kills four

Police at the scene in Alabama.— Fastnewsnet via Metro News

Several people were killed and others injured in a mass shooting in downtown Dadeville, Alabama, which occurred just after 10:30pm on Saturday, as reported by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

CNN reported that it has contacted the mayor of Dadeville, the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, and the county coroner for additional information.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey expressed her condolences to the people of Dadeville and her fellow Alabamians and stated that violent crime has no place in their state.

Dadeville, which has a population of 3,000, is located approximately 45 miles northeast of Montgomery. This incident occurred on the same day that two individuals were killed and four others were wounded when shots were fired into a crowd at a park in Louisville, Kentucky.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the US has experienced a minimum of 162 mass shootings in the initial 15 weeks of 2023.

This equates to an average of over 1.5 mass shootings per day this year. Mass shootings are characterised by the archive as incidents in which four or more individuals, excluding the perpetrator, are shot.