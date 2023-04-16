Birthday party in Alabama results in multiple casualties

Another incident of gun violence was reported in Dadeville, Alabama.— BNO News

Another incident of gun violence was reported in Dadeville, Alabama, shortly after a deadly mass shooting that killed at least two people at a park in Louisville, United States, Fox News reported.

The incident occurred at a teenager's birthday party at a dance studio, with multiple casualties expected, but limited details are available at present. Local officials stated that the police are responding to the incident that took place in the area of E Green Street and N Broadnax Street.

This shooting incident happened days after a lethal mass shooting at Old National Bank in Louisville, which resulted in the death of at least five people and eight others injured.

The incident of gun violence took place at around 10:30 pm when the police received reports of a shooting at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in Dadeville — a small city in Tallapoosa County.

Officials did not provide any details about the number of victims or deaths but a witness saw at least six people on the ground who seemed to be teenagers.

According to a witness, "the total number of victims was higher, including multiple people who died at the scene" — which is yet to be confirmed by the authorities adding that "white sheets were covering the bodies."

There is also no detail available on the suspect who reportedly opened fire at a teenage birthday party at a dance studio.

Daleville is a small city located about 44 miles northeast of Montgomery.