Katy Perry shares another big news after confirming King Charles coronation performance

Charming star Katy Perry has delighted fans as she teased a new tour following her upcoming performance at King Charles III's coronation.

The 38-year-old singer will be ending her Las Vegas residency in November 2023, and has now shared that because there were a lot of fans who could not make it to Sin City, she is "due" a tour.

"I still love making music. I still love spreading light and love. I know there's a lot of people who couldn't make it to Vegas. The last time I was on tour was in 2018. I'm... due. How about that? I'm due to go out and see the kids that couldn't make it to Vegas," Katy told Out magazine.

The much-loved songstress joins Take That and her American Idol panelist Lionel Richie on the bill for the show to be held in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday May 7 alongside opera stars Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel and singer Freya Ridings.



Alongside other names which will be announced in due course, the musicians will perform in front of an audience of 20,000 on the East Lawn of the castle at the celebratory show.

"I am excited to be performing at the Coronation Concert, and helping to shine a further light on the British Asian Trust's Children’s Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking," Katy Perry expressed her excitement.