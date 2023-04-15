Amazon Studios is eyeing ‘Legally Blonde’ for a movie and TV series

According to Deadline, Amazon Studios is looking to create a new TV series and movie within the world of Legally Blonde. Since acquiring the MGM Properties, they are apparently looking into expanding several of the MGM projects.
Deadline further reported that they are considering expanding Robocop, Stargate, The Thomas Crown Affair, The Magnificent Seven, Pink Panther Barbershop, and Fame with some of them being eyed for both a movie and a TV series.
Legally Blonde was initially released in 2001 starring the stunning Reese Witherspoon in her iconic role of Elle Woods. It follows the young woman as she strives to get into law school after her boyfriend breaks up with her and finds out she actually has a knack for it.
Meghan Markle doesn’t have ‘guts’ to come to ‘country of people who don't like her,’ expert
Within hours of its release, the track went on to claim the No. 1 spot on U.S. iTunes
'Beau Is Afraid' will hit theatres on April 21
Simon Cowell reveals he has quit smoking after having puffed up to 40 cigarettes a day for decades
Kate Middleton allegedly warned Meghan Markle, “If she did come, she’d have to sit at the back”
'Barry' star shares amusing story from set while shooting critical prank scene