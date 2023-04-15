Simon Cowell wants another child with Lauren Silverman: ‘Being a dad is the best thing’

Simon Cowell said he wants to have another kid with his fiancee Lauren Silverman, adding that being a dad to his eight-year-old son is “the best thing that ever happened” to him.

The music mogul revealed that his family life is going really well as he does not spend all his time working like he used to and make sure to keep his weekends free for Lauren and Eric.

“Being a dad is the best thing that has ever happened to me. I love every second I spend with him,” Cowell said as per The Mirror.

“And then I’m thinking about the next steps. He’s going to be a teenager and those years ahead. I had such an amazing experience all through those years.

“And I was thinking prob¬¬ably because of that, I’d like to do it again,” he added.

“I am 64 this year and Eric’s nine this year. And when I’m playing football with him, it’s like, my God, I have to get fit just to play with him. I mean in a positive way but his energy is off the chart.

“Will it happen? I don’t know but would I love another kid? Yeah.”

Comparing his life now to that of a decade ago, when he used to party all night and work until dawn, Cowell said, “I’m trying to find whatever that perfect balance is.”

“Years ago, I would work through the night and that was just normal for me,” he said. “Now it’s kind of like, 5.30pm, six o’clock, that’s it. And I don’t break that rule. The weekends are weekends.”

“During the pandemic I spent so much time with Eric. I thought afterwards I don’t want to change that now,” the reality TV judge shared.