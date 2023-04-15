Mark Sheehan: Co-founder of 'The Script' dies at 46

The co-founder and guitarist of Irish rock band The Script, Mark Sheehan, has died at the age of 46.

"Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time," the band said in a statement.

Sheehan was born on 29 October 1976 in Dublin in Mount Brown in The Liberties area, and was married to Reena Sheehan with whom he had three children.

He was a singer, songwriter and guitarist, and passionate about music from a young age.

From 1996-2001 he was a member of the band Mytown, alongside The Script's frontman O'Donoghue.

The Script started in Dublin in 2001 with Sheehan as guitarist, O'Donoghue as singer songwriter and Power as drummer.