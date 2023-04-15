Drake Bell disappeared to attempt suicide? 911 call explains

The 911 call amid Drake Bell's disappearance has been released now and it reflects on how the call sparked fear about the actor's life.

After the incident when Bell was reported "missing and endangered" on Thursday, later declared "safe", a 911 call is taking rounds on the internet that reveals Bell's mental state during the disappearance episode.

In a recording first shared by TMZ, the officer from Orlando Police Department explained the circumstances during the Nickelodeon alum's concerning disappearing act this week.

"I have a possible attempted suicide," says the officer, who introduced himself as Steve, over unclear audio.

"Basically there is a celebrity who had a falling out with this wife ... and we got involved because we've [been in touch with] the family in California saying that he's going to get drunk and hang himself, and he's in a hotel somewhere in Orlando."

The officer further added of how they located Bell: "And then we finally got permission to ping the phone, and that's what the ping came back to."

On Friday, the Orlando Police Department Public Information Officer confirmed the details of the call to PEOPLE, "On April 12, 2023, at approximately 6:09 p.m., the Orlando Police Department Communications Center received a phone call from a concerned family member about an individual possibly wanting to harm himself. After it was determined that the individual was located in Daytona Beach, FL, the OPD communications operator made a phone call to the Volusia County Sheriff's office and transferred the information regarding the initial 911 call to their operator. At that time, the investigation was turned over to the Daytona Beach Police Department."

However, a representative for Bell did not immediately respond to the outlet's request for comment.

On Thursday the actor was first declared "missing and endangered" via a Facebook post by the Daytona Beach Police Department, who said at the time that "officers are looking" for the Drake & Josh star.

After few hours on the same day, DBPD Public Information Officer Carrie McCallister confirmed to that Bell had been located in a statement, "At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe."

Later on the star poked fun at the situation on Twitter: "You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this", with a an emoji.

Just days before this incident, Bell was spotted at SeaWorld in Orlando with his son Jeremy, whom he shares with ex-wife Janet Von Schmeling, who was mentioned in the 911 call.