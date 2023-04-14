Pak vs NZ: Fans upset after Saim Ayub misses 50

Cricket fans were upset after top-order batter Saim Ayub missed his half-century by three runs against New Zealand at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday.
The young batter came two down after skipper Babar Azam and wicket-keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan's early dismissals.
Rizwan was able to score eight runs in 10 balls before he was sent packing, while the skipper managed to get nine runs on the board. Adam Milne was the bowler who got both their wickets.
The opening pair was rested for last month's Afghanistan series and the fans were excited to see their favourite batters in action, but they could not live up to the expectations in the first match.
Following their dismissals, Fakhar Zaman and Ayub's 79-run partnership helped Pakistan get back on track. Ayub smashed 47 runs with help of six fours and two maximums.
Let's see how people reacted
Wahab Riaz, Umar Akmal amongst well-wishers
Indian media outlets claim New Zealand cricket commentator had termed his stay in the country as “hell"
Aaqib Javed thinks Pakistani speedster has potential to take his side forward in T20Is as he did in PSL
Real Madrid had to wait until 74th minute for their second goal, with Asensio drilling home from the edge of the box...
Akubathini was arrested after he allegedly threatened Vamika Kohli — who was less than a year old at the time
Pakistan set to host Asia Cup 2023 later in September