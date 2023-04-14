Pak vs NZ: Fans upset after Saim Ayub misses 50

Saim Ayub hits a shot during the Pak vs NZ match in Lahore on April 14, 2023. — Twiter/Rnawaz31888

Cricket fans were upset after top-order batter Saim Ayub missed his half-century by three runs against New Zealand at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday.

The young batter came two down after skipper Babar Azam and wicket-keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan's early dismissals.

Rizwan was able to score eight runs in 10 balls before he was sent packing, while the skipper managed to get nine runs on the board. Adam Milne was the bowler who got both their wickets.

The opening pair was rested for last month's Afghanistan series and the fans were excited to see their favourite batters in action, but they could not live up to the expectations in the first match.

Following their dismissals, Fakhar Zaman and Ayub's 79-run partnership helped Pakistan get back on track. Ayub smashed 47 runs with help of six fours and two maximums.

Let's see how people reacted



