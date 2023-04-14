Hidetaka Miyazaki named one of Time's top 100 influential people of 2023

Image shows Hidetaka Miyazaki known for his work on Elden Ring, Dark Souls, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.— Twitter/@PSUdotcom

Time Magazine recently unveiled its annual list of the world's most influential people, with Hidetaka Miyazaki (known for his work on Elden Ring, Dark Souls, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice) being named as one of the top 100 people in the "Innovator" category.

The list recognises individuals who have made a significant impact on the world. Miyazaki worked in partnership with author George R.R. Martin (Game of Thrones) to create the Elden Ring game's universe, and has directed various video games for FromSoftware, including Elden Ring, Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Dark Souls III, Déraciné, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Elden Ring was launched by FromSoftware in February 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

In March 2022, the game exceeded 12 million units in global sales and surpassed Call of Duty: Vanguard as the best-selling game in the US within the previous 12 months until April 2022. The game received Game of the Year honours at the DICE Awards, The Game Awards, and The Golden Joystick Awards, as well as a Grand Award at the PlayStation Partner Awards in December.

The entry for Time Magazine was written by Neil Druckmann from Naughty Dog, known for The Last of Us and Uncharted.