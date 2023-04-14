Celine Dion makes grand musical comeback with ‘Love Again’ amid health battle

Celine Dion announced her first new music in four years since she has been diagnosed with rare stiff-person syndrome.

The iconic singer, 55, turned to her Instagram on Wednesday and teased her grand musical comeback, announcing her new song Love Again.

Dion has worked on the song for a film of the same name. She has also made her acting debut in the upcoming romantic comedy, starring alongside Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra.

The My Heart Will Go On singer's team revealed that her first new original material in nearly four years would be dropping on Thursday, April 13.

"Tomorrow. 8 AM ET," the announcement simply read alongside a boomerang of hers from the movie.

Dion’s fans showered the post with love and praise. "SHE'S COMING TO END CAREERS," one enthusiastically wrote,

Another added, "Yes we are ready for it. We can't wait for tomorrow," and a third said, "SO EXCITED, it's Celine's first song in four years!!!"

Love Again will be Dion’s first since 2019's Courage off the album of the same name, following which she took a break from the spotlight due to the pandemic and health troubles of her own.

After canceling shows due to "persistent muscle spasms," Dion revealed in December that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome and would stay home to recover.