K-pop group IVE’s Rei writes letter to fans after hiatus announcement

Rei from the K-pop group IVE has posted a handwritten letter for her fans following the announcement of her hiatus. IVE just released their first full-length studio album named I’ve IVE on April 11th.

She posted the letter on the band’s official fan cafe:

“To my precious DIVEs,

DIVEs, you were really surprised after hearing the news, right?

To be honest, I worried over and over about how to write this letter, so I decided to write a handwritten letter that can convey my sincerity.

After becoming a member of IVE, I diligently raced forward hand in hand with the five best members ever, and the people who were by my side both when I was sad and when I was happy were the other [IVE] members and DIVEs.

Right now, I’m pausing for a moment to take good care of myself, and I’m slowly making efforts so that this time doesn’t become meaningless. There isn’t a single day that I’m not thinking about DIVEs and the other members. I’m always curious and want to know what you’re up to, whether you’ve eaten, and whether anything fun has happened. Because you’re all the most precious friends and family to me.

As this is our first full-length album, all of the members worked really, really hard together on preparing for it. All of my IVE members are really cool and admirable, and I hope that they can receive love from people across the entire world.

DIVEs, I miss you so, so much.”