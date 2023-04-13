HBO Max is developing ‘The Conjuring’ TV series

Warner Bros. Discovery's streaming service Max is developing a TV series based on The Conjuring horror franchise.

The series will be produced by Peter Safran, who produced the films, and James Wan, who directed the first two films and produced the rest. No writer has been attached to the project yet, and there are no plot details available.

The TV series will continue the story established in the feature films, and Warner Bros. Television will produce it with Safran's The Safran Co. and Wan's Atomic Monster.

The Conjuring franchise includes eight movies, which have grossed over $2 billion at the worldwide box office.

The Conjuring is a horror film released in 2013 that marked the beginning of The Conjuring Universe franchise.

It was directed by James Wan and written by Chad Hayes and Carey W. Hayes. The movie stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren, who were real-life paranormal investigators and writers known for their involvement in high-profile haunting cases.

The film was inspired by their alleged true stories, which also served as the basis for The Amityville Horror. In the movie, the Warrens help the Perron family deal with terrifying supernatural events that occurred in their new home in Rhode Island in 1971