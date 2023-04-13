Four recuers crushed to death in Karachi factories inferno

Four firefighters were killed and 13 others injured in the New Karachi factory fire incident on Wednesday night, as the charred structures collapsed during a rescue operation.



Police said that a towel and spare parts manufacturing factory in New Karachi's industrial area had gone up in flames. Despite the cooling process having been started at the site of the inferno, the buildings of the factories caved in as hours of burning caused extensive damage to the structures.



The fire was so intense that it took one dozen fire tenders and six bowers from all over the city and nine hours of hard work to bring it under control.

As per details, the injured include 11 firefighters and two other people.

Later, the bodies of the deceased firefighters, identified as Mohsin, Afzal, Sohail and Khalid Shehzad, were taken out of the debris.

Taking notice of the matter, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori contacted Karachi Administrator Saifur Rehman and ordered immediate medical assistance for the injured, the spokesperson said.

The inferno comes exactly a month after a multi-storey building on Karachi's main artery Sharea Faisal went up in flames.

The blaze had been rated as a third-degree fire that erupted in a billboard on top of the building.

According to Chief Fire Officer Ishtiaq Ahmed, many offices were located in the commercial building. He said that the panaflex on the building caught fire due to a short circuit that engulfed the entire building as well.

Assistant Commissioner Ferozabad Umamah Solangi said that no loss of life was reported as the building was empty.