Fire broke in Karachi high-rise

An intense fire broke out in a towering 16-storey building located at the Sharah-e-Faisal near the Nursery stop in Karachi, Geo News reported Sunday.

The structure, said to be the Portway Trade Centre, houses several offices, as indicated by fire department personnel.

The blaze, rated by firetenders as third-degree fire, erupted in a billboard on top of the building. The fire subsequently engulfed the entire building, according to sources.

Officials say that a petrol pump adjacent to the building has also been shut down.

The intensity of the fire on the lower floors of the building has been reduced. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to extinguish the raging fire on the top floors with the help of a snorkel.



According to officials from the Karachi Water Board, water tankers from the NIPA and Safoora hydrants have been sent to the location of the fire.



At first, three fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene in an attempt to extinguish the blaze. However, due to the severity of the fire, additional firefighting vehicles were summoned and a snorkel was also called in to help with firefighting operation on the upper floors.



