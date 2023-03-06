VIDEO: Camp outside Imran Khan's residence catches fire

LAHORE: A fire erupted in a camp set up outside Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s residence in Lahore's Zaman Park in the early hours of Monday, Geo News reported.



The flames spewing from the fire also spread to the electricity wires present close to the camp.

However, the rescue personnel rushed to the site of the incident and immediately put of the blaze. As per details, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

The camp was erected by the PTI workers who had gathered outside Khan's residence for his "security" after Islamabad police's visit to arrest the deposed prime minister.

The PTI chief is facing multiple cases and arrest warrants have been issued in the Toshakhana case.

On Sunday, Islamabad police served arrest warrant to the former prime minister to ensure his appearance in court on charges of misusing his office to sell state gifts, authorities said, after Khan's supporters tried to prevent police entry into his home.

In October, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) found the PTI chief guilty of unlawfully selling gifts from foreign dignitaries.

The Federal Investigation Agency then filed charges against him in an anti-graft court, which last week issued the arrest warrants after Khan failed to appear in court despite repeated summons.