Islamabad court rejects Imran Khan's plea for suspension of arrest warrant

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses party's long march. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: A local court in the federal capital rejected on Monday PTI Chairman Imran Khan's plea seeking suspension of his arrest warrant in the Toshakhana case.

On February 28, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal issued the former prime minister's non-bailable arrest warrant for continuously failing to appear before the court in the Toshakhana case.

As per court orders Islamabad Police team on Sunday, led by a superintendent of police, had visited Zaman Park to implement the arrest warrant. But failed to do so.

The PTI chief has also approached the Lahore High Court today for post-arrest bail in the case.

Additional Session judge Zafar Iqbal had reserved the verdict on Khan's plea, which was later delivered.

At the outset of the hearing, Khan’s lawyers Ali Bukhari, Qaiser Imam and Gohar Ali Khan appeared before the court.

Bukhari maintained that his client had always followed court orders, while Imam argued that if Imran Khan was willing to appear then the police couldn't arrest him.

At this, the judge remarked that the PTI chief could have approached the Islamabad High Court for the suspension of the warrant.

However, Imam told the judge that they want the sessions court to suspend the warrant. While Bukhari added that the PTI chief was at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

“Imran Khan wants to know a way he can appear in court,” said Bukhari.

Imam added that a private complaint was registered against the PTI chief under the Election Act 2017. He argued that usually arrest warrants are not issued on a private complaint and urged the court to suspend the warrants.

The judge remarked that the PTI chief’s lawyer had informed them that their client will not appear in court.

The judge then reserved the verdict on the petition.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.






