Meghan Markle decided to skip coronation to avoid stealing limelight from King Charles?

Meghan Markle seemed to have decided to not attend King Charles’ coronation to avoid stealing the limelight from him as she would have attracted massive media attention if she'd chosen otherwise.



Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry would be flying to UK to attend the historic event while the Duchess of Sussex will stay back in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Following the announcement, a PR expert claimed that the Suits alum is hoping to avoid "the media circus" by staying away from the coronation.

PR Expert Mayah Riaz told The Mirror, "The Coronation does fall on Prince Archie's 4th birthday and this has likely played a factor to Meghan staying in California with Archie and Lilibet.”

"We know that the Duke and Duchess take an active role in their children's upbringing and, therefore, prioritise family time including birthday celebrations."

However, the expert claimed that another reason for her to snub the ceremony must be to avoid being the center of attention at Charles’ big day.

"Another factor to Meghan not attending could be due to the media circus surrounding the couple if they did attend together,” Mayah said.

"Their mere presence would be a huge distraction from the Coronation itself. We know this from just the speculation of whether they have been invited.

"If they did both attend the Coronation, it is without doubt that there would be countless coverage of where they stayed, their seating arrangement, what they wore (include whether Harry wore Military uniform), who they did and did not speak to etc.

"This would be the case despite how lowkey and short they try to keep their attendance. It is possible that this has played a part in the decision."