John Wick TV series to star Mel Gibson

The teaser trailer for the John Wick prequel series has been released.
The Continental, Peacock’s three-part limited series is set roughly 40 years before the events in the Wick feature film saga that focuses on events surrounding a hotel for assassins in New York City.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, the project’s top-billed actor is Mel Gibson, who plays a character named Cormac.
The trailer, however, did not show Gibson.
According to the publication The Continental is Gibson’s first TV series work since his recurring role in the short-lived 2004 ABC comedy Complete Savages.
The publication reported that his omission from the trailer is a bit conspicuous given that Gibson is the most well-known member of the ensemble cast.
