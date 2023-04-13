Juul agrees to pay $462mn to settle charges of marketing addictive products to minors

Six states and the District of Columbia will receive $462 million from Juul as part of a settlement to resolve charges of violating multiple laws in marketing tobacco products to minors.
Prosecutors from New York, California, and four other states announced the agreement, which follows a prior $438.5 million Juul settlement with 34 different US states, according to AFP.
The settlement will fund programmes aimed at reducing underage vaping, add restrictions on products sold at stores, and impose age verification requirements online.
Juul will also undertake regular retail compliance checks at some stores, be prohibited from marketing to minors or providing free samples, and face other restrictions.
New York Attorney General Letitia James, who sued Juul in November 2019, said that the company glamorised smoking, used fruity, sweet, and minty flavours to appeal to youth, and misled consumers about the safety of its products.
Juul described the settlement as "another critical part in our ongoing commitment to resolve issues from the company's past."
"With this settlement, we are nearing total resolution of the company´s historical legal challenges and securing certainty for our future."
