Fears reignited as China reports first human death from H3N8 bird flu

A 56-year-old woman from Guangdong, southeast China, has become the first known person to die from the H3N8 strain of bird flu.— AFP/file

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported that a 56-year-old woman from Guangdong, southeast China, has become the first known person to die from the H3N8 strain of bird flu.

This marks the third recorded case of the subtype of avian influenza, all of which have occurred in China.

One of the cases developed a critical illness, while the other had milder symptoms. Although the strain is rarely found in humans and does not appear to spread between people, the woman was hospitalised with severe pneumonia on March 3 and died on March 16, following her illness which began on February 22.

This incident follows the death of an 11-year-old Cambodian girl in February, who also died from bird flu.

Health officials said: "The patient had multiple underlying conditions. She had a history of exposure to live poultry before the onset of the disease, and a history of wild bird presence around her home. No close contacts of the case developed an infection or symptoms of illness at the time of reporting."

Although H3N8 is uncommon in humans, it is frequently found in birds and has also been detected in other animals such as horses, dogs, and seals.

Meanwhile, the UK lifted its avian flu housing restrictions on Tuesday due to expert advice that the risk posed by the virus has decreased. These restrictions were imposed as the UK experienced its largest outbreak of bird flu with over 330 confirmed cases in commercial premises, smallholdings, and pet birds since October 2021.

Bird flu generally spreads from infected poultry to humans, and officials collected positive samples of influenza from a nearby wet market, where the 56-year-old is believed to have contracted the virus. In response to this case, the Chinese government has implemented increased monitoring and disinfection measures in the woman's vicinity.

Is bird flu a risk to people?

According to experts, the risk of avian flu transmission to humans remains low, and vaccines have already been developed to address any potential mutation or person-to-person transmission.

The World Health Organisation recommends that countries increase public awareness of high-risk areas, such as farms, live poultry, or surfaces that may be contaminated by poultry or bird faeces, in order to minimise the risk of infection.