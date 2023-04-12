Who was Ayesha Omar's 'abusive' ex-fiance?

Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar. — Instagram/@ayesha.m.omar

After Pakistan actor Ayesha Omar revealed traumatic details of her past relationship with an "abusive' ex-fiance, speculations began about who that ex could possibly be.

Name of actor and restaurateur Sikandar Rizvi, who is one of Ayesha's colleagues in the industry, was being discussed with assumptions about him being the said person circulated.

However, the Bulbulay actor clarified that it wasn't actually him she was talking about in the podcast show hosted by Frieha Altaf.



Taking to her Instagram story, Ayesha wrote: "Hi lovers and haters. This is to clarify that the abusive individual I'm referring to in my podcast with @friehaaltaf is NOT Sikander Rizvi at all."

The Habs actor said that it was in fact a family friend whom she spoke about detailing her past traumatic experience.



"It was a family friend's son, who is not connected to the media. Please DO NOT involve Sikander or his family in this. Much appreciated. Much love. AO," Ayesha wrote.

Screengrab of Ayesha Omar's Instagram story. — Instagram/@ayesha.m.omar

During her appearance in Frieha's podcast show, the actor-cum-singer revealed her painful, years-long relationship sharing about the time spent with her ex-fiance.

In the course of this relationship, Ayesha said she endured immense mental and physical abuse, but somehow managed to get out of it.

In the interview, Ayesha, said: “It was eight years ago. We were almost engaged and were like a family. It took me a long time to end this relationship and get out of it because I thought maybe the person would change because of my love. I would fix him.”



She added that the man would apologise after doing everything following which she would forgive and return to him. “But one day he subjected me to physical assault. This was the day I decided to not bear anymore and ended the relationship,” she revealed.