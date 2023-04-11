Ayesha Omar shares horrifying experience of 'abusive' relationship

Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar speaks during a podcast aired online in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/FWhy Podcast

Pakistani actor and renowned fashionista Ayesha Omar opened up about her journey of surviving an abusive relationship with her betrothed from the past.



The Bulbulay actor shared the horrifying experience where she faced physical and mental torture and how she managed to come out of it, in a recent podcast with former model and host Frieha Altaf.

Omar said that she was in her prime years in the industry when she "had almost been engaged". She said that people say that she had never been married or engaged; however, she clarified that she had been in a relationship and was about to get married.

"It took me so long to walk away from that relationship [...] but after eight years of back and forth and physical abuse, I decided this is not okay," Omar said while recalling the incidents from her past.

She said that the person was also habitual of hurling abusive words and said he was doing that jokingly. She said that her ex used to torture her in every possible way and then come back to apologise every time.

Omar said that what made it difficult for her to quit that relationship was that they were like a family and she believed she would "fix him with love".

The actor said that coming out of the trauma that relationship gave her also took so long.

Over the years, Omar has been linked romantically to different colleagues in the industry, but she has clarified that she is truly single and is focusing on herself.