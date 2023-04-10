'100mph at 100': Shoaib Akhtar wants to meet fast-bowling elderly man

Shoaib Akhtar, Pakistan's legendary pacer who holds the record for delivering the fastest ball, has shared a video of a man who can be seen bowling a fast bowl despite his age.
Wearing a topi (a religious cap), the bearded elderly man can be seen doing a run-up in a desert area before he throws the ball.
Akhtar, who was known for his amazing fastballs that would leave opponents perplexed, was amazed to see the man doing a run-up and bowling at this age.
"Aray wah (Oh wow)," Akhtar said, adding that the man was bowling at "100 mph" at the age of "100".
"I'd love to meet him. Dhoond k layen koi (someone please find him)," the pacer wrote on Twitter.
Twitterati were also amazed to see the man bowling, with some calling him the "copy" of Rawalpindi Express — the nickname of Akhtar. Some also pointed out that his action was similar to that of the legendary bowler.
