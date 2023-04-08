Brad Pitt to star alongside Damson Idris in Formula One racing movie

Brad Pitt and Damson Idris are all set to star in upcoming Formula One movie, from the makers of Top Gun: Maverick.

The director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer of Tom Cruise's action film Top Gun are teaming up again of another mega project.

With Ehren Kruger, who served as one of the writers on Maverick, will pen the screenplay for the forth-coming feature.



Formula 1 and its teams and the FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile) are also involved in the project, while, Penni Thow serves as executive producer.

As per the official synopsis, the project will see Pitt, "as a former driver who returns to the sport. Damson Idris joins as his teammate."

Apple is currently working with Pitt and Plan B Entertainment on a Jon Watts-directed film, starring Pitt and George Clooney.

In is also reported earlier, the untitled Formula One film will have global theatrical distribution, with an exclusive run of at least 30 days before streaming on the Apple TV+ platform.

Meanwhile, Idris is playing the lead in the popular FX series Snowfall, a role that has earned him two NAACP Image Award nominations.

His other projects include episodes of Black Mirror and The Twilight Zone, as well as Netflix’s sci-fi action film Outside the Wire.