A bundle of celery wrapped with a measuring tape.— Pexels

Weight loss is a common goal for many people, but it's important to approach weight loss in a healthy way. Crash diets, extreme exercise routines, and weight loss supplements may promise fast results, but they often come at a cost to your health. Plus, all people have different bodies.

Instead, focus on making sustainable lifestyle changes that promote long-term weight loss and overall health. Here are some healthy ways to lose weight:

Start with a balanced diet

A balanced diet is one of the most effective ways to lose weight healthily. A balanced diet should contain plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Avoid processed and high-fat foods, and limit your sugar intake. Get in touch with a dietician who can guide you through the process.

Watch your portions

Portion control is another important aspect of a healthy weight loss journey, according to some experts. Eating too much of even healthy foods can lead to weight gain. For example, many fruits are high in certain sugars.

Exercise regularly

Exercise is an essential component of a healthy weight loss plan. Regular exercise helps to burn calories, boost metabolism, and strengthen muscles. A gym instructor can guide you and help you target specific muscles.

Stay hydrated

Drinking enough water is also very important for maintaining a healthy weight. Experts believe that drinking water can help you feel full, reduce cravings, and boost your metabolism. As you limit your intake of sugary and caffeinated drinks, increase your intake of water.

Get enough sleep

Sleep is essential for weight loss because it helps regulate hormones that control appetite and metabolism. Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep per night, and establish a consistent sleep schedule. Avoid using electronic devices before bed, as the blue light can disrupt your sleep cycle.