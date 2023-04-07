Suga from BTS appointed as the global ambassador for the NBA

The NBA is one of the major sports leagues in Canada and the United States

Suga from the K-pop group BTS is now the global ambassador for the National Basketball Association. The NBA is one of the major sports leagues in Canada and the United States.



Suga will also be collaborating with the league for his upcoming solo projects. “Music and basketball have been shared passions of mine since my youth, and it’s a dream to be named an NBA Ambassador.” The rapper explained, “I’m excited to formalize my relationship with the NBA, and I can’t wait to share some exciting collaborations I have planned with the league over the coming months.”

Meanwhile the Deputy Commissioner of the NBA, Mark Tatum remarked: “We’re thrilled to join forces with Suga – a superstar musician, fashion icon, and passionate NBA fan. We look forward to working with Suga to bring the same excitement he engenders from his global fanbase in support of our continued efforts to grow our brand.”