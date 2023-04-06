'Five Nights at Freddy’s' to have double release in theatres and Peacock

Five Nights at Freddy’s is slated to have a double release in October with shows in theatres and Peacock stream.



Universal Pictures announced the double release of the adaptation of the popular horror video game series.



As per Variety, the Blumhouse-produced terrifying adaptation film will release on October 27, 2023.



On Wednesday, April 5, Producer Jason Blum also took to Twitter to announce the release date. He wrote, "As promised:#FNAF FANS: You asked and we delivered. #FNAFMovie is coming this Halloween on October 27. 2023!!!!! 205 days until the party. And that is the BIG NEWS."

The film is directed by Emma Tammi. The movie "follows a security guard who experiences a series of terrors at the pizza joint he’s taken the night shift at. The film stars Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Piper Rubio, Kat Conner Sterling, Mary Stuart Masterson, and Matthew Lillard, as well as animatronic designs and technology by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop."