Zayn Malik reveals new haircut in a rare snap: Check it out

Zayn Malik unveiled his new haircut while sharing a rare snap from his recording studio.
On Thursday, April 6, Zayn Malik posed with producer Daniel Zaidenstadt in a new cornrows hairstyle.
As per Daily Mail, It was Malik's first appearance in a long time with completely new hair.
The One Direction alum, 30, struck a playful pose with his producer and was dressed up casually in a black T-shirt.
Daniel also took to Instagram to thank Malik and wrote, "Zayn hooked me up with his own design for my new DJ project."
The snaps come after rumours of Malik dating Selena Gomez.
