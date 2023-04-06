Camila's post-accession title has changed for the third time since wedding to Charles

King Charles III and his wife Camilla are all set to be officially crowned together in a Westminster Abbey ceremony on May 6.



An official invitation sent out by King to more than 2,000 guests welcomes them to the "Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla". While, members of the public are expected to line the streets of London and millions anticipated to watch the historic ceremony on television.

Camilla will become "Queen Camilla" following the Coronation, the third time her post-accession title has changed.

She tied the knot Charles in 2005, Clarence House stated that she would be known as "princess consort", when her husband ascended to the British throne following Queen Elizabeth II's death, she became "Queen consort" as per the late Queen's "since wish".

Now that the time has come, and preparations for next month's historic event are in full swing, it seems that Camilla's title will change again as an official invitation, sent out by King to the guests, has revealed her new title as it reads the "Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla".