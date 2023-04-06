Why social media marketing is crucial for your business

Facebook page of an entrepreneur's social media on desktop and mobile.— Unsplash

Social media has become an integral part of our daily lives, with billions of people using it every day. As a result, social media marketing or SMM has become one of the most powerful tools for businesses to engage with their target audience. Following are fundamental reasons why social media marketing is important for your business.

Increasing reach and visibility

By utilising social media platforms, businesses can increase their reach and visibility to a massive audience, regardless of their size or industry.



Social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn offer businesses the ability to create pages, groups, and profiles to showcase their products or services, provide updates, and interact with their clients or customers. This allows businesses to reach potential customers they may not have reached through traditional marketing methods.

Targeted approach

Social media advertising allows businesses to target specific demographics like age and gender, interests, behaviours, and locations, providing a more targeted approach to advertising. This results in a higher chance of converting leads to customers and generating more revenue.

Building brand awareness and trust

With social media marketing, businesses have the opportunity to build brand awareness and customers' trust by engaging with their audience, showcasing their products or services, and sharing valuable content. By doing this, businesses can establish themselves as industry experts and leaders, naturally building trust and loyalty among their audience.

Genuine feedback

Additionally, social media provides a platform for businesses to receive feedback from their customers which is usually honest and genuine, allowing them to improve their products or services and build stronger relationships with their audience. This feedback can also be used to generate new ideas and improve their marketing strategies.

Businesses can also showcase their company culture, values, and personality. By sharing behind-the-scenes content and humanising their brand, businesses can build a more personal connection with their audience, leading to stronger relationships and more loyal customers.

Cost-effective and measurable results

Social media marketing is cost-effective compared to traditional marketing methods such as television or radio advertising or putting up billboards. Many social media platforms offer free business accounts, and even paid advertising options are often more affordable. This allows businesses of all sizes to allocate their marketing budget effectively and efficiently.