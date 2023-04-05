Eva Mendes reminisce meeting husband Ryan Gosling on set of 'The Place Beyond the Pines'

Eva Mendes looks back on meeting her husband Ryan Gosling on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines.

On April 4, Eva Mendes took to social media to reminisce about meeting her longtime partner Ryan Gosling.

As per Daily Mail, the couple started dating shortly after they wrapped up filming The Place Beyond the Pines on September 2011.

Mendes, 47, shared a number of behind-the-scenes photos from the film, just days after the movie completed its 10 years.

"Luke & Romina," Mendes wrote, with two black heart emojis, referring to her and Gosling's characters in the film.

"Mi socia (my associate) @scondita just sent me this telling me it’s been 10 years since this film came out. Feels like lifetimes ago," she further wrote.

The couple shares an eight-year-old daughter Esmerelda and a six-year-old daughter Amada.