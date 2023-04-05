Trump expresses shock over his indictment

PALM BEACH: Former US President Donald Trump addressed his supporters at his Florida estate, expressing disbelief and outrage over his indictment.
He spoke about the hush money payments made to a porn star and stated that he never thought something like this could happen in America.
He went on to claim that the only crime he committed was to defend the nation fearlessly from those who seek to destroy it. Trump also said that the indictment was an insult to the country.
