'Succession' actor weighs in on character's trajectory

Succession star Kieran Culkin dished on his character's interest in the series tussle within the family.

Given his past unpredictable behavior, Roman gradually changed to appear stable and required to finish tasks.



“I felt that way, too,” Culkin tells TV Insider of his character’s new approach.

“It’s easy for people to look at him and see sort of a ** about. People will be like, ‘he’s got the best one-liners, it’s so funny.’ I’m like, ‘there’s a lot going on with this guy that’s a little bit more twisted and there’s definitely a darkness to him.”

Still, the actor thinks Roman “can be grounded,” adding, “when he has a focus.”

He continued, “The question is, will he continue to be an image of stability and support alongside his siblings? “The Hundred was our own thing. We became this unified front that was, I felt, pretty strong at the end of the third season when we went after dad. But that lasted, what, a car ride? And we were dead before we even tried. He’s that powerful.”