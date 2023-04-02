Blinken urges 'immediate release' of US journalist in call with Lavrov

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday called for the "immediate release" of a US journalist detained in Russia on espionage charges in a call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, a spokesperson said.
Blinken "conveyed the United States' grave concern over Russia's unacceptable detention of a US citizen journalist.
The Secretary called for his immediate release," spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a statement, adding that the top US diplomat also urged Moscow to release detained American Paul Whelan.
Evan Gershkovich of the Wall Street Journal was detained by security agents in Russia on Wednesday, the newspaper has reported.
