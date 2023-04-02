Eve Harlow admits she pitched wig idea for finale of 'The Night Agent'

Star Eve Harlow shares she pitched the ‘wig’ idea for finale of The Night Agent. As one of many evils that hound the heroes during the 10-episode season, Ellen is a major character on the Netflix Show.

Elaborating on the wig idea the actress said, "The idea for the wigs was actually my idea,” she shares with a chuckle. “I pitched it to Shawn and he was like, ‘OK, cool. I’ll see what everybody else thinks.'”

In retrospect, “The fact that everybody went along with it is kind of astounding,” Harlow notes, “because I feel like a lot of times actors have ideas and we get told ‘Yeah,’ but then it’s never mentioned again.” But in this instance, hair department head Caroline Dehner “had this amazing array of wigs that I felt helped me with the character and added to the crazy,” Harlow effuses. “The wigs were f–king epic, man.”

“I think it’s really hard to gauge what anything will be when you’re doing it,” Harlow allows, “so the way that I’ve approached every part is to just take what you can get from it in the moment.

“Like, obviously I understand that [The Night Agent] is ‘No. 1 in 93 countries around the world’ — as the Internet keeps telling me!” she adds. “But the truth is that there have been other shows that I’ve been a part of that have been incredibly important to me on a personal level, where I’ve met people who have become very good friends.”

The Night Agent is an American action thriller television series created by Shawn Ryan based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk. It premiered on Netflix on March 23, 2023.

The show follows FBI Agent Peter Sutherland as he is thrown into a giant plot about a Russian mole at the highest levels of the United States government. Peter then begins search for the traitor.