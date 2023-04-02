K-pop band IVE earn All-Kill certification

K-pop group IVE has achieved the All-Kill certification with their new song Kitsch. This certification is awarded when a group manages to steal the top spot in several charts at once.
The charts included are the real-time chart from iChart, Melon’s Top 100 and Daily charts, the daily and real-time charts from Genie and Bugs, Youtube Music’s Top Songs along with VIBE and FLO’s daily charts.
To achieve the title of Perfect All-Kill, the group has to debut at No. 1 on iChart’s Weekly chart which they are yet to do. They will be returning with their first full-length album called I’ve IVE on April 10th.
Their new track Kitsch has seen a positive reaction from fans as it takes on a fun, retro sound along with similar visuals. They have seen continuous success since their debut with their hit song Eleven.
'Citadel' is all set to release on April 24, 2023
King Charles III became the first monarch to address the German parliament, the Bundestag
Kevin Costner reportedly schedules clashed with 'Yellowstone'
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix had a rough breakup over the former cheating scandal
Ishaan Khattar had a cameo in Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardi DiCaprio’s 'Don’t Look Up'
He recently came out with his solo album called 'Sour & Sweet' on March 28th