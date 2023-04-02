K-pop band IVE earn All-Kill certification

They have seen continuous success since their debut with their hit song 'Eleven'

K-pop group IVE has achieved the All-Kill certification with their new song Kitsch. This certification is awarded when a group manages to steal the top spot in several charts at once.

The charts included are the real-time chart from iChart, Melon’s Top 100 and Daily charts, the daily and real-time charts from Genie and Bugs, Youtube Music’s Top Songs along with VIBE and FLO’s daily charts.

To achieve the title of Perfect All-Kill, the group has to debut at No. 1 on iChart’s Weekly chart which they are yet to do. They will be returning with their first full-length album called I’ve IVE on April 10th.

Their new track Kitsch has seen a positive reaction from fans as it takes on a fun, retro sound along with similar visuals. They have seen continuous success since their debut with their hit song Eleven.