Generative AI has become a buzzword over the past few months. With OpenAI continuously updating its language model that powers ChatGPT, competition in the field is definitely high. Microsoft is developing Bing AI for most of its products. Google has also introduced its own chatbot, Bard.
Naturally, tech giants make the news but there are other open-source chatbots on the market as well with no major corporation backing them. One of them is ColossalChat, the first open-source AI chatbot.
Based on Meta’s LLaMA model, ColossalChat is apparently “the first practical open-source project that includes a complete RLHF process for replicating ChatGPT-like models," claims developer Yang Yoo.
Just like ChatGPT, this chatbot can also answer questions, write emails for you, and create code. However, ColossalChat is a bit different from ChatgGPT in that its knowledge base ends in 2019.
Needless to say, Colossal is not that advanced. One does not have to use the chatbot to realise this. The disclaimers before you begin the chat are enough to tell the tale. For example, one disclaimer reads: "The generated content might be offensive."
Another says: "It might accidentally treat some normal content as offensive."
For basic tasks, however, it is good enough. We asked ColossalChat to write an email about leave application. Here is the response:
Dear [Name],
I am writing to inform you of my intention to take a leave from work for personal reasons. I have been a dedicated and hardworking employee, and I hope it will be possible for me to return after this period of time. Please let me know if there are any questions or concerns regarding this matter. Thank you in advance for your understanding.
[Your Name]
How to access ColossalChat?
The method of access is another major difference. Users just need to visit chat.colossalai.org in their browser to access ColossalChat. Unlike ChatGPT, there is no premium subscription.
The developers who built ColossalChat might never be able to acquire the resources that tech giants Google and Microsoft have. But, what they were able to do despite that is beyond impressive.
