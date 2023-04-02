Bruce Lee's son Brandon Lee remembered on 30th death anniversary

Brandon Lee's Sister Shannon took to social media on Friday to pay tribute to her brother who died in 1993 on the sets of a film.
Remembering her brother, who died in 1993 after an accidental shooting while filming "The Crow", she said Brandon lived a "beautiful" life.
Shannon Lee said Brandon had a"too short but beautiful and important" life.
Using her father Bruce Lee's official Twitter account, she said in a video message, "I cannot believe it has been 30 years."
She added, "But here's what I have to say: His beauty, his soul, his intelligence, his creativity is still alive with us, here with us. We are going to be finding ways to celebrate him and bring him further into the consciousness this year and every year going forward."
"Brandon, we love you," Shannon continued. "We miss you so much. And we celebrate your life today. That is what today is."
"It is a celebration of your life, which was beautiful. Too short, but beautiful and important. And we miss you. So please think of Brandon today. Join in celebrating his life."
Tekashi 6ix9ine has shared the video of gym attack, as he spoke up for the first time since incident
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not interested in returning to the royal fold in near future
Andrew Tate has tweeted several messages out to his millions of followers but few are particularly cryptic
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey reveal the face and name of their firstborn
Prince Harry's son Archie's clip resurfacing amid the Duke's appearance in UK's court in privacy case
Camilla and King Charles share personal message of thanks as they wrap up their state visit to Germany